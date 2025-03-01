Obituary - Mrs. Myra Jo Olliff

Mrs. Myra Jo Olliff, age 93, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Wellstar Hospice Care in Marietta, GA.

She was born on December 15, 1931 in Bulloch County to the late William “Willie” L. Zetterower and Lurline Brannen Zetterower.

She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and later Wesleyan College. She worked for many years as a real estate agent and spent her later years as a professional grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, William L. Olliff Sr., her infant daughter, Fran Lee Olliff, her sister Jackie Houston.

She is survived by her two sons, Willie Olliff of Alpharetta, GA, and Wayne Olliff of Statesboro, her five grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.