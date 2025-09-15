Obituary - Mrs. Merlene Mallard Phillips

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Merlene Mallard Phillips, age 84, died Thursday, September 11, 2025, at her residence.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Denver and Edna Beasley Mallard.

Merle was employed with Pride Manufacturing for 40 years until her retirement. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Nevils Creek Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Billy Phillips Sr.; a brother, Troy Mallard; two sisters, Shirley Shaw and Peggy Skinner; and two grandchildren, Jenny Burgin and Steven Phillips.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Debra Phillips and Stacey and Teresa Phillips, all of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Spencer and Keylee Phillips; great-grandchildren, Slade, Emily and Gracie Burgin and Taylor and Learic Phillips; and three great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family received visitors on Sunday, September 14, 2025, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Jason Mallard officiating. Interment followed in the Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jamie Harris, Mike Bowen, Slade Burgin, Spencer Phillips, Travis Skinner and William Hester.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Nevils Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 4204 Ponderosa Road, Portal, Georgia 30450.

Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2025

