Obituary - Mrs. Melba Boddiford Beasley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Melba Boddiford Beasley was born in Screven County to Leonard and Novie Boddiford on February 25, 1932. She passed away on June 30, 2024, at the young age of 92, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

As the wife of a farmer, she was a hard worker and from the age of 15, she could often be found in the fields helping tend the crops, while also raising her three children.

She was a wonderful cook and never met a stranger. Her door was always open for family and friends to stop by, and her Sunday dinners were well-known and a staple for her family. Everyone was always welcome in her home, and she never let anyone leave hungry.

Whether it was playing with dolls and cars with a grandchild, telling stories or teaching the next generation how to shell peas and fill the freezer for the year, family time and gatherings were special and important to her.

While her love for her family was undeniable, she also had a deep love for animals and was passionate about animal rescue.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ernest C. Beasley; and her brother, Neal Boddiford.

She is survived by her children, Linda Bonnette, Bonnie (Lamar) Deal and Calvin Beasley; grandchildren, Mark and Regina Bonnette, Shane and Donna Bonnette, Karen Deal, Clay and Beth Bonnette, Ken Deal, Joe Ben Deal, Crystal Bonnette-Ryan, Alicia Deal, Dallas Beasley and Callie (Aaron) Anderson; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 5th, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Griffith officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fixing the Boro, 915 East Inman Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or Statesboro-Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2024

