Obituary - Mrs. Mattie Ruth Lanier Bishop

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mattie Ruth Lanier Bishop, age 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

She was born in Bulloch County on November 2nd, 1926, to the late James Hardy Lanier and Mattie Clifton Lanier.

Mrs. Bishop was proud of her education. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1943, then earned a degree from Georgia Teachers College and attained a master's in arts from Mercer University.

She was a teacher in Bulloch County for 40 years before retiring from Sallie Zetterower.

In her retirement, she and her late husband, Carl, volunteered at East Georgia Regional Medical Center together for over 20 years.

Mrs. Bishop loved her family and the time they spent together.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl Bishop; and her son, Jimmy Carlton Bishop.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janis and Rodney Williams of Statesboro; her granddaughters, Sara Williams Smith (Chris) and Hanna Williams Stanley (Daniel); her great-grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Mattie Smith, Landon Stanley, Cooper Stanley and Brooklyn Stanley; two great-great-grandchildren, Caroline Smith and Evie Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, January 26th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Collins and Dr. Tony Pagliarullo officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rodney Williams, Daniel Stanley, Chris Smith, Tyler Smith, Landon Stanley, Tim Erdmier, Mickey NeSmith and Rahn Hutcheson.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2023

