Obituary - Mrs. Mary L. Sabb

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary L. Sabb, age 91, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.She was born, the youngest of seven children, in Bulloch County, Georgia, to the late Pete and Cecilia Slater.Mary received her formal education in Bulloch County public school system and attended the Polk Academy. She later attended Academy High School in Ft. Pierce, Florida, where she received her diploma.She believed in getting an education and she stressed its importance.Mary was married to the late James Walter Sabb for 63 years until his demise on September 4, 2016. They lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, many years before returning to Statesboro, Georgia.She worked as an assembly operator at a toy factory, a cafeteria worker at a mental health facility before settling in at Avon Products, Inc., where she worked in several departments.Over the years, she received many awards and recognitions. She was a part of the efforts to unionize employees with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. She worked from 1967 and retired March 28, 1985.At an early age, she accepted Christ at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Statesboro, Georgia. In compliance with the church’s covenant, when she relocated to Cincinnati in 1956, she immediately joined Lincoln Heights Baptist Church, where she was a member until 2007. After returning home, she united once again with the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Walter Sabb; siblings, Johnny Slater, Mattie Moffett, Agnes Williams, Stephen “Bubba” Slater and Sarah Hilton.She leaves loving memories to be cherished by her daughter, Sheila Sabb of Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Lossie Lee (Samuel), Fishkill, N.Y.; grandsons, Jamie La-Vett Sabb, Michael Lee Richardson Jr.; great-grandchildren, Tildyn Mossyoak, Karma Leigh Sabb, Jamison Marcus Sabb, Malachi Tabias and Cooley Sabb; a goddaughter, Berlinda Arrington-Paul of Lawton; special friends of the family, Pearl Lewis, Charlie Fletcher, Michael Richardson Sr. and Barbara Brandon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends who loved her and will miss her dearly.A walk-through visitation for Mrs. Sabb will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from the hours of 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The service honoring the life of Mrs. Mary Sabb will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, 2227 Mallard Pond Road, with Bishop Lewis “Bobby” Hilton officiating, the Rev. Timotheus Mincey, pastor. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing and mask requirements will be enforced at the services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.