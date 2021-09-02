Obituary - Mrs. Mary Frances Cribbs Bradley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Frances Cribbs Bradley went to be with God on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021, at home.She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Veril "Shorty" Bradley; a son, David Bradley; her parents, Elzie Loren and Ida Mae Barnard Cribbs; sister, Shelba Jean Cribbs Waters; brothers, Elzie Loren "Jr." Cribbs and Truman "Delano" Cribbs; a grandchild, Baby Barber; a great-grandson, Jacob Cody Pollett; and a son-in-law, Danny James Jordan.She was a 1955 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Mary worked at JP Stevens for many years and was a supervisor at Time Saver Minute Marts, then became a homemaker.Mary loved God. She received Jesus Christ as her Saviour at a young age.She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed going on trips with her daughters. She looked forward to her weekly trips to shop and go out to lunch.Mary enjoyed doing arts and crafts and playing bingo at the library. Her favorite shows were The Price Is Right and COPS. Mary’s favorite sports team was the Atlanta Braves. She didn’t miss watching a game.She always supported her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sports, cheering from the stands.She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa Holloway Cason of Clito, Ga.; Debra (Claude) Hardy of Statesboro, Ga.; and Lanell (Kirk) Barber of Register, Ga.; her grandchildren, Jamey and Keri Holloway of Statesboro, Keith and Stacey Holloway of Clito, Kim Taylor (Brian Peeples) of Kingsland, Ga.; Justin Brett Holloway of Statesboro, Ga.; Wesley Hardy of Statesboro, Ga.; Amy (Shane) Mincey of Statesboro, Ga.; Brian Barber of Register, Ga.; Tiffany Mobarry (J.C. Pollett) of Brooklet, Ga.; and Tabitha L. Finch of Statesboro, Ga.; her great-grandchildren, Paisley Holloway of Metter, Ga.; Shane Tyler Moore, Grace Moore and Nora Jayne Holloway of Millen, Ga.; Brianna, Ethan and Madison Holloway of Clito, Nicholas Barrs of Statesboro, Micheal Rodriguez of Jacksonville, Fla.; Colby and Lakely Taylor and Lee Peeples of Kingsland, Ga.; Emily Morris Hardy of Statesboro, Claude Wesley Hardy III of Statesboro, Ga.; Ansley Mincey and Shane Casey Mincey of Statesboro, Nick Mobarry, Harley Mobarry, Sheila Pollett, William Pollett, Natalie Pollett and Tanner Mobarry of Brooklet, Ga.; and Nicholas Barrs of Statesboro; a special niece, Pamela Jean Waters of Statesboro; sisters-in-law, Lila Rebecca "Becky" Cribbs of Woodbine, Ga.; and Mary Evelyn Cribbs of Jacksonville, Fla. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins also survive.She dearly loved her two fur babies, Penny and Ginger.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Ga.The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Crosby officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Colby Taylor, Noel Brown, Wayne Larrison, Jody Stokes, Lonnie Ellis, Corey Griffin, Michael McElveen and Matt Morris.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



