Obituary - Mrs. Mary Catherine Conley

Mrs. Mary Catherine Conley, 69, of Statesboro, died on Sept. 24, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Conley; a daughter, Tammy Rose Conley; and her parents, Vernon and Ada Mae Wiggins Harbuck.
She is survived by a son, Chris Conley; brothers, Raymond Harbuck, Joe Harbuck and Henry Harbuck; a sister, Vernell H. Classens; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Wood Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Eason officiating. Burial will follow in Noonday Cemetery in Emanuel County.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.
Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home of Metter.
Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2021
Statesboro Herald, September 30, 2021
