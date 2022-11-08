Obituary - Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Abbott “Bunny” Terrell, age 80, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah.The Atlanta, Georgia, native lived most of her life in Bulloch County and was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.Following her graduation, she soon married Hubert Terrell and was a homemaker.She raised her children and then began a long career with Bennett’s Office Supply. Later, she was employed with Goody’s Department Store and retired in 2015 from Beall’s Department Store.Bunny was a member of Hubert United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Robertson “Shib” Terrell; her parents, Marvin and Mary Elizabeth Beasley Abbott; and a brother, James Abbott.Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Jeff Smith of Statesboro and Shanna and Stacey Ranew of Statesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Kerry and Angie Terrell of Stilson and Brent and Amy Terrell of Stilson; five grandchildren, Jeff Smith, Justin Donaldson, Dustin Terrell, Madison Terrell and Cody Ranew; and two great-grandchildren, Koti and Kaid.The family received visitors on Sunday, November 5, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral home in Statesboro.The celebration of life service was at 2 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with the Rev. Rick Turner officiating. Burial was in Hubert United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hubert United Methodist Church, 738 Hubert Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



