Obituary - Mrs. Louise Leelia “Lee” Pezan DuBois

Mrs. Louise Leelia “Lee” Pezan DuBois went to her heavenly home September 17, 2022. Lee passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 26, 1944, to Louise Morris and Erving Pezan in Elmhurst, Ill.Lee loved serving her Lord and Savior more than anything else. She also loved and cared for every member of her large family, including her six siblings and their families, her five children and their families, as well as her 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.She was especially devoted to and deeply in love with her husband of 63 years, Richard DuBois. They had a strong abiding love that never faltered. Together, Lee and Richard have lived in Savannah, Pembroke and Statesboro throughout their marriage.Lee was best known for her love of cooking, baking, sewing and having large family gatherings well into her 70s, before her health issues made it impossible.Lee is preceded in death by her father, Erving Pezan; mother and stepfather, Louise and Joe Ivanowski; and a brother, John Ivanowski.She is survived by her loving husband, Richard DuBois; daughters, Susan (John) Bacon, Sandy (Frankie) Kennedy, Tara (Shawn) Mikell; sons, Ricky (Penny) DuBois, Ronnie (Angie) DuBois; sisters, Teresa Beasley and Donna English; brother-in-law, Troy English; brothers, Terry Pezan, Mike Pezan and Bruce Ivanowski; many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews and an Aunt Mary, to whom she was close to in age.Lee and her Aunt Mary grew up more like sisters and continued their close, loving relationship their entire lives.She is a member of Grace Bible Baptist Church in Sylvania, where she and Richard made their home in their later years.A memorial service will be held by the family on September 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Bible Baptist Church in Sylvania, Ga., with Dr. Warren Devevo Sr. officiating.The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



