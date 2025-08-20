Obituary - Mrs. Linda Mercer-Roberts

Mrs. Linda Mercer-Roberts, age 71, of Pembroke, Georgia, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 11, 2025, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia.

A native of Bulloch County, Mrs. Linda dedicated her career to serving her community as a school bus driver with both the Bulloch County and Bryan County Boards of Education.

She was a devoted member of New Corinth Baptist Church in Nevils, Georgia, where she found strength in her faith and fellowship.

She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband, Mr. Earnest Roberts of Pembroke, Ga.; her children, Kelvin (Melissa) Mercer, LaShan (Meeka) Roberts and Angela Roberts, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Dwight (Marlena) Roberts of Temple, Texas.

She also leaves to cherish her memory: her sisters, Katherine (Earl) Lee and Sondra (Winford) Grant, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Harvestine (Tommy) Moore and Velvet Mercer, both of Pembroke, Ga.; her brothers, Ira (Betty) Mercer of Pembroke, Ga.; and Eugene Mercer and Ronnie Mercer, both of Statesboro, Ga.

In addition to her immediate family, Mrs. Linda also leaves behind a host of extended relatives and cherished friends who will forever treasure her memory.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1172 Nevils Denmark Road, Nevils, GA 31321 with the Rev. C.L. Anderson as eulogist. Interment will be held at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2025

