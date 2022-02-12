Obituary - Mrs. Linda Lucas

Mrs. Linda Lucas, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022.Linda was born on Tuesday, May 9, 1939, in Bulloch County, Georgia, to her mother, Minnie Lee Durant, and father, Lonnie Brown.In 1973, while living in New Jersey, she met and married her sweetheart, now retired director of Police and retired pastor, Elder Edward Lucas Jr.As a young woman, Linda obtained her LPN license and served as an LPN for the Van Dyk Nursing Home in Ridgewood, New Jersey. She enjoyed her work in the healthcare industry for many years until retirement.A faithful servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Linda spent much of her retirement as a loyal first lady and attendant of Antioch Universal Holiness Church, located in Cecil, Georgia.She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Mr. Edward Lucas Jr. of Waycross, Ga.; three children, Edward Lucas III of Newark, N.J.; Andre J. Lucas (Kerrie Ann) of Waycross, Ga.; and Jason Lucas (Natalie) of Bury, United Kingdom; two grandchildren, Quan and Jacques; four siblings, Edward Durant (Kathy) of Lake Butler, Fla.; Robert Lee of Lanier, Ga.; Willie Mae Bulloch (James) of Pembroke, Ga.; and Roy Lee (Dawn) of Greenwood, Ga.; niece, Betty Jean Mikell (Walter) of Statesboro, Ga.; and many additional nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Valdosta, Ga.The family will be receiving friends Thursday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.Music Funeral Home, 1503 Tebeau Street, Waycross, GA 31501.This announcement is made as a courtesy of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



