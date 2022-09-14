Obituary - Mrs. Leona Futch

HAGAN, Ga. -- Mrs. Leona Futch, age 79, departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Hospice Savannah.The native of Evans County was the daughter of the late Henry Anderson and Frances Perry.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of William James High School class of 1962.Mrs. Futch was a retired housekeeper and a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Reidsville congregation.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers.She is survived by her children, James Anthony Anderson, Statesboro, Ga.; Marie Futch, Claxton; and Ross Harry Futch Jr.; two sisters, Caldonia (Willie) Stevens and Eunice Jackson; seven grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.A graveside service and burial for Mrs. Leona Futch will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at the New Hope Baptist Church, Register, Georgia.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



