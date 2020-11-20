Obituary - Mrs. Lenora May Rivers Lee

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Lenora May Rivers Lee, age 89, passed into rest Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Deacon Gilmore and Mabel King Rivers of Statesboro, Ga.Mrs. Lee received her early education in the Bulloch County School System and later moved to Miami, Florida, where she was successfully employed as a manager in the food service industry for many years before returning to Statesboro.She will be remembered for her determination, passion for life, love of Westerns, as well as her style and grace.Lenora confessed her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at an early age. She was a member of Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church, where she attended services until her health failed.Those left to cherish her memories are: her son, John Rogers Rivers Sr., Twin City, Ga.; her grandson, John Rogers Rivers Jr.; her great-granddaughter, Delisa Lloyd; her great-grandsons, John Conyers and Jayden Rivers; her great-great-grandsons, Omari Mays and Jayden Conyers, all of Newark, N.J.; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing was held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside service and burial for Mrs. Lenora Lee will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Francys Johnson, pastor, officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



