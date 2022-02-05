Obituary - Mrs. Kimberly Coney

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Kimberly Coney, age 44, passed into rest Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her residence.The Bulloch County native was born in Hollywood, Florida, and moved to Georgia in 1981.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School Class of 1996.Afterwards, she attended Ogeechee Technical College, where she received a degree in early childhood development."Kim" was a former employee for the Child Enrichment Center at Ogeechee Technical College until its closing. She was currently employed with the Bulloch County School System as head custodian at Mill Creek Elementary School.She was an avid Florida Gators fan and spent her Saturdays loudly cheering to the point of even sometimes disturbing her neighbors.Kim will be missed by many who knew and loved her.Kimberly is survived by her husband, Cory Coney Sr.; her sons, Khristopher "Drew" McCollum and Cory Coney Jr. (Taylor); her parents, Marian Zeigler and Winton "Pebo" Fail; her siblings, Kevin Versakos, Pam (Cecil) Kessler and James Zeigler; a favorite aunt, Beth "BB" Hoch; special nieces, Anna Mae and Destiny Murray; her mother-in-law, Jewel (Willie) Shipmon; brothers-in-law, TJ Rozier, Raymond Coney, Lawrence Hardin and Thomas Rozier; sisters-in-law, Rose Harden and Deandre Rozier; many nieces, nephews, close cousins, Madison Hoch and Evan Boyd; other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mrs. Coney will be held Friday evening, February 4, 2022, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The celebration of life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at our Hill's Mortuary pondside.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



