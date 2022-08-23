Obituary Mrs. Kathy Butler Nesmith

Mrs. Kathy Butler Nesmith, age 69, died on Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Kathy was born on September 9th, 1952, in Bulloch County to the late Walter Osborne Butler and Ida Mae Sanders Butler.She was raised in Bryan County and attended school at Bryan County High School, where she played basketball, her favorite sport.Kathy loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Debra Nesmith; her daughter, Kathy Carol Nesmith; and her fiancé; Waymon Douglas McCullogh; her grandchildren, Joseph Keith Bragg Jr., Olivia Whitney Bragg (William Cody Sparks), Luke Scott Helton, Alexis McCullogh, Ryan McCullogh and Tyler McCullogh; her great-grandchildren, Zoey Alexis Bragg, Mariah Brooke Kingery, Channing Brooks Bragg, Natalie J. Fail, Ava Claire Bragg, Liam Conner Bragg and Kamden Owen Bragg; her brothers, Randall Butler, Ray Butler and Pete Butler; and her sister, Kay Dickerson; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



