Obituary - Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters, age 85, passed away on Monday, June 13th, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.Nita was born in Allendale, South Carolina, in 1937. She graduated from Allendale High School in 1955 and studied nursing at South Carolina Baptist in Columbia, S.C. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1958 and had a job waiting for her at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.Nita had many different jobs throughout her nursing career, mostly in doctors' offices, with her favorite being in cardiology.Nita is survived by her husband of 59 years, Irvin “Doty” Waters; her two daughters, Lori (Dave) Farris and Julie Mayberry; her three grandchildren, Grayson Mayberry, Trent Mayberry and Elizabeth Farris; her brother, Pete (Ann) Stafford; as well as several sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 24th, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Hagan officiating.The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made to First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 16, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.