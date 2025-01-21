Obituary - Mrs. Julia Ann Hendrix Anderson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Julia Ann Hendrix Anderson, age 86, went home to the Lord on January 15, 2025. A Bulloch County native, she was born at her grandparents’ home.

She was a 1956 graduate of Portal High School and a 1959 graduate of Georgia Teachers College with a Bachelor of Education degree.

Mrs. Anderson began teaching in Savannah in 1959 and earned a Master of Education degree from Georgia Southern College in 1967.

She married Thomas M. Anderson in 1965 and they moved to Cobb County, where she taught school until 1975. After they returned to Bulloch County in 2001, she joined the First Baptist Church of Statesboro, where she was an active member of the Agape Sunday School Class.

In her spare time, she volunteered at Worn Threads thrift shop and served as a member of the Hoe-n-Hope Garden Club. She was a regular with the Monday “Lunch Bunch.”

She was honored to be a Diamond Sister with the Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Association, awarded upon 60 years’ membership.

She loved animals, music, watching college basketball, college football and the Braves; gardening, traveling, reading and keeping up with her wide circle of friends and her grandson, whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Anderson; her parents, William Luke and Julia Eileen Hendrix; her brother, John M. Hendrix; and her son-in-law, Eddie Collins.

Surviving are three daughters and one son-in-law, Julie (Tom) Darnall of Coatesville, Pa.; Jenny (Eddie) Collins of Statesboro and Kathy Anderson of Statesboro; as well as a grandson, John Darnall of Coatesville, Pa. Her niece, Joy Sawyer, and three grand-nieces also survive.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th, from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25th, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church with Dr. John Waters officiating, assisted by Elder John Scott. Interment will be in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brian Deloach, Eddie Hendrix, Robert Hendrix, George Rountree, Brannen Smith and Eddie Wynn.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Agape Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First Baptist Church Building Fund, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; and the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2290 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, January 22, 2025

