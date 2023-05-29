Obituary - Mrs. Judith Ann Wilson Davis

PORTAL – Mrs. Judith Ann Wilson Davis, 68, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Jenkins County native lived in Millen, Georgia for many years and married Roger Davis, Sr. in 1972. The two made their home in Cedar Lawn for several years, prior to moving to Portal, Georgia, where they would spend the remainder of their lives. She was a homemaker who loved spoiling her grandchildren and loved cooking for her family.

Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Annie Mae Bragg Wilson; her husband, Roger Davis, Sr.; a granddaughter, Ciara Davis; her two sisters, Mamie and Gertrude and her two brothers, Larry and W.L. .

Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Roger Davis, Jr. and Tammy Davis of Portal and Rodney Earl Davis of Portal; two grandchildren, Spencer and Shannon Southwell and Curtis Southwell and Ryley Baird all of Brooklet; five great grandchildren, Gaige, Rylann, Kyson, Reagan and Bailey Jo and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Brown officiating.

Interment will be in the Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 29, 2023