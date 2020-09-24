Obituary - Mrs. Juanita Evelyn Phillips Boatright

NEVILS, Ga. -- Mrs. Juanita Evelyn Phillips Boatright, age 87, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at her daughter’s residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The Greensburg, Kansas, native was a graduate of Dodge City High School and Dodge City Junior College.She resided in Dallas, Texas, for several years and there she met Tommy Boatright and the two married in 1977. In 1981, they moved to Nevils, Georgia.She worked as an administrative assistant at Coastal Correctional Institution for 20 years and then with Rogers State Prison in Reidsville as the administrative assisitant to the warden until her retirement, following over 20 years of dedicated service.Juanita was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and leader of the counseling ministry. She was a member of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class.She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Boatright; two sons, Harold Marsh and Gary Lynn Hoopes; two granddaughters, Jamie Mendenhall and Rebeca Mendenhall Clarke; two brothers, Harold Phillips and Donald Phillips; and three sisters, Carol Thomson, Diana Sidebottom and Marilyn Phillips.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Louise and David Schofield of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Ken Mendenhall of South Carolina, Christin Mendenhall of Statesboro and Amber Hoopes of Colorado; seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two brothers, Jim Phillips of Dodge City, Kan.; and Richard Phillips of Keota, OKla.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy and Palmer White of Nevils, Sally Scahill of Claxton and David and Becky Boatright of Albany.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery in Nevils.The graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Trinity Baptist Church Cemetery in Nevils with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Regency SoutherCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.