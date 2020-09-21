Obituary - Mrs. Josie Lee Herrin Adams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Josie Lee Herrin Adams, age 77, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Pooler, Ga., native was a graduate of Groves High School. Mrs. Josie lived in Franklin, Va.; and Pottersville, N.J., before moving to Bulloch County in 1983.She was a homemaker and a counselor for Pineland Mental Health.She was a proud member of the Salzburgers Society. Mrs. Josie was an avid traveler who always loved new experiences in life.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Celestia D. Herrin; two sons, Timothy Edward Adams and Frederick “Dean” Adams Jr.Surviving is her son, Vincel (Janet) Adams of Statesboro; a daughter, Janna Adams (Craig Hendrix) of Garfield, Ga.; three grandchildren Zackary Adams, Chris Hendrix and Geneva Hendrix. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Georgia Southern University School of Nursing Memorial Fund, GS 0985, P.O. Box 8053, Statesboro, GA 30460; or the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



