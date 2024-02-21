Obituary - Mrs. JoAnn Fuller Marsh

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. JoAnn Fuller Marsh, age 84, died on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1958 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Mrs. JoAnn worked as a secretary at First Bulloch Bank (now Truist); Mary Bishop Realty as a real estate agent and retired from Georgia Southern University, where she was secretary for President Nicholas "Nick" Henry.

Mrs. JoAnn also worked as a homemaker and also with her family business, Marsh Hunting Preserve. Her favorite job was watching her grandchildren grow up.

Mrs. JoAnn was a member of Statesboro Worship.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Windel Marsh; her parents, Joseph Curtis Fuller and Dorothy Brannen Fuller; and a brother, Jimmie Fuller.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Liz Marsh; her daughter and son-law, Vicki and Mike Anderson, all of Statesboro; six grandchildren, Maddie (Daniel) Pelhem of Concord, N.C.; Brian (Mary Grace) Marsh of Moultrie, Ga.; Raybon (Val) Anderson, Jon Marsh (Lauren) Anderson, Lawson (Briden) Anderson and Olen Anderson, all of Statesboro.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with the Rev. Donald Chavers officting. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Statesboro Worship, P.O. Box 161, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2024

