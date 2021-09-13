Obituary - Mrs. Jo Ann Lavender Cason

Mrs. Jo Ann Lavender Cason, age 77, died on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.Jo Ann was born on October 31st, 1943, in Ludowici, Ga., to the late Mr. Lewis Grady Lavender and Mrs. Ebbie Towson Lavender.She was raised in Savannah and moved to Bulloch County in 1971.She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, known as “Granny” to many, even outside of her family, as she ran her in-home daycare.She was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro.In addition to her parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle James Cason; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Betty Morris and David (Velvie) Lavender; her son-in-law, Hugh R. Hotchkiss; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harry and Redetha Bath Cason.She is survived by her daughter, Sheila C. Hotchkiss; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Lewis Kyle and Thelma Cason and David Wayne and Missy Cason, all of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Tootie Hickman, Casey Colbert Morris, Kyle James Cason II, Paige Cason, Cole Cason, Hayes Cason, Abbie Cason; her great-grandchildren, Kylie Collins, Kayleigh Hickman, Jada Collins, Heaven Crockett and Rosanne Heath; her great-great-grandchildren, Walker Heath and Zoey Cason; her three brothers, Henry Holcomb, Jim Levi (Becky) and Howard Holcomb (Eileen); as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. John Waters and the Rev. Carl Ledbetter officiating.The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; Alzheimer’s Association, 201 Television Circle, Savannah, GA 31406; or First Baptist Church of Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Entombment will be at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2021

