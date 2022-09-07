Obituary - Mrs. Jimmie “Emma” Lou Taylor Robins

Mrs. Jimmie Lou “Emma” Taylor Robins, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Westwood Nursing Center.She was a Bulloch County native and a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church in Brooklet, Ga., where she was a member of the choir and served on the hospitality committee.Jimmie Lou “Emma” was educated in the Bulloch County School System.She retired from Georgia Southern University as a custodian.She is survived by her granddaughters, Viola Holt and Paige Holt, both of Savannah, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Coney and Emma Holt of Statesboro, Ga.; bonus daughter, Debra Robins of Brooklet, Ga.; brothers, Bobby Taylor of Brooklet, Ga.; Benjamin (Lorraine) Taylor of Sylvania, Ga.; Lonnie (Adel) Taylor Sr. of Nevils, Ga.; and James C. Taylor of Boston, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Ruby Taylor of Statesboro, Ga.; and Patricia Taylor of Stilson, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.A walk-though viewing will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Pastor Brock Taylor as eulogist. Interment will be in the cemetery of Little Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Pretoria Rushing Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.The celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, September 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



