Obituary - Mrs. Jean “MeMa” Phillips Brogdon

LYONS -- Mrs. Jean "MeMa" Phillips Brogdon, age 78, of Lyons, died Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Brogdon was born in Pearson, Georgia, but moved to Lyons as a young child, where she spent most of her adult life.She received her bachelor's degree in education from Georgia Southern and attended Valdosta State University. She was crowned Miss Valdosta in 1960.She was a beloved English teacher who was in the classroom 30 years and is remembered affectionately by her students and peers.She was the only child of the late E.J. and Doris Phillips. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lyons, the John Durst Sunday School Class, the Retired Teachers Association, Kappa Delta Sorority and the "YaYa Sisterhood", a group of her beloved classmates.Mrs. Brogdon is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frederick Wade Brogdon Sr.; two daughters, Beth NeSmith and husband, Willis; Laura Toole and husband, Danny; one son, Frederick Wade Brogdon Jr., and wife, Melody, all of Lyons. She had seven grandchildren, Daniel NeSmith and wife, Brandy, of Watkinsville; Will NeSmith and Sam NeSmith of Lyons, Carolanne Alexander Horne and husband, Kevin, of Jacksonville, Florida; Frankie Toole, Calista Brogdon and Chason Brogdon, all of Lyons; three bonus grandchildren, Wesley Toole and wife, Brandy, of Lyons; Torrey Patterson of Tennessee and Jayden Toole of Lyons; and two super-energetic great-grandsons, Micah and Jay NeSmith of Watkinsville.A graveside funeral service was held Sunday, May 31st, at 4:30 p.m. in the Lyons City Cemetery with Daniel NeSmith officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to the Jean P. Brogdon Educator Scholarship, P.O. Box 159, Reidsville, GA 30453.




