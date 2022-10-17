Obituary - Mrs. Jean Marilyn Vause Nessmith

Mrs. Jean Marilyn Vause Nessmith entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.Jean was born December 6, 1951, in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1969 and received a B.S. in business from Georgia Southern College (now University) in 1972. She married her college sweetheart, Terry Nessmith, the same year.They moved to Savannah, where Jean worked with the Georgia Department of Labor while receiving her B.B.A. in Accounting at Armstrong State College. Later, she worked for a local CPA office until she and her husband began their family.During these years, Jean became a dedicated stay-at-home-mother so that she could be with her children as they grew up. During this period, she began painting and won ribbons at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair for her artwork.She was predeceased by her parents, Harry L. Vause and Evelyn Bland Vause.Jean is survived by her husband of 50 years, Terry Nessmith; her children, Clint Nessmith (Elizabeth) and Doug Nessmith (Dorothy); her grandchildren, (Clint) Rebecca, Anna, Alec, Flynn and (Doug) Maya and Elijah; her sisters, Dee Anne Durden, Longwood, Fla.; Susan McGlamery, Statesboro; and her identical twin sister, Jenny Hopkins, Forsyth, Ga.; numerous nieces and nephews.As the children were growing up, she began working part-time for her brother-in-law, helping with the accounting for his restaurant. She later became employed by Georgia Southern University in the Registrar’s Office and later as an advisor in their business school until her retirement in 2015.Jean loved to travel both domestically and globally along with spending time with her grandchildren.She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi national service sorority.The funeral service for Jean Nessmith will be held on Wednesday, October 19, at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Henry Beaulieu officiating. Interment will be at the Presbyterian Church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Bob Dinello, Tony Gilbert, Keith Kebler, Wade Murray, John Quattlebaum and Tim Kelly.The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 on Tuesday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to either Trinity Presbyterian Church’s general fund, 571 East Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30461; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 18, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



