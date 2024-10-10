Obituary - Mrs. Jean L. Fordham

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Jean L. Fordham, age 80, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2024, at Southern Manor at Candler, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. Jean was born on November 26, 1943, in Erie, Pennsylvania.



She grew up in Pittsburgh and attended school in Penn Hills, where she was an honor student.

Jean had a wonderful life in Pittsburgh and grew up in a very loving and close-knit family.

In 1959, Jean's father, William M. Connor, became the general manager of Rockwell Institute and moved his family to Statesboro, Ga. Jean became a member of the Statesboro High School Class of 1961 and was an honor graduate.

Jean married the love of her life, Robert L. Fordham Jr., on June 4, 1961. She was a faithful and devoted wife, a loving and supportive mother and grandmother to her three children and seven grandchildren and a cherished member of the Fordham family.

She was a former member of the Sprig and Dig Garden Club and always enjoyed arranging flowers for flower shows and decorating Christmas trees.

Jean started her own sewing business, Sew On and Sew Forth, and meticulously made many beautiful home décor items for her clients.

Jean loved to travel and thoroughly enjoyed traveling abroad on several trips with her girlfriends.

Jean was a Christian and grew up in the Methodist church. In 1981, Jean would join Bethlehem Primitive Baptist church and was actively involved for many years. She enjoyed reading and studying the Holy Bible and attended church throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and William M. Connor of Pittsburgh, Pa.; her sister, Marilyn S. Lockwood; and a brother, Rob Saville, both of Orlando, Fla.; her youngest son, William Brian Fordham; and an infant grandson, Jesse Patrick Fordham.

Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. Fordham Jr.; her children, Jessica (Stanley) Brown, Bo (Melana) Fordham; her loving daughter-in-law, Leslie Neal Fordham; granddaughter, Meghan (Clay) McCullough; grandson, Joseph (Brooke) Brown; grandsons, Rhett Fordham, Aidan Fordham, Liam Fordham, Connor (Tara) Fordham and Neal Fordham. Also left to cherish her memory are three great-grandchildren, Rowan McCullough, Landry McCullough and Brycen Brown; many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the caregivers that helped Jean at home earlier this year. In Jean’s final six months of life, she resided at Southern Manor at Candler Senior Living, where she was embraced and so lovingly cared for in Memory Care by Blake Nobles, Ralph Cowart, Nikki Evans, Meghan McCullough and the entire staff and team of caregivers.

A special thank you to Regency SouthernCare Hospice for their outstanding care of Jean in her final weeks.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, October 11, 2024, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder John Scott officiating.

A private family graveside service and burial will follow at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bo Fordham and Elder John Scott officiating.

Pallbearers will be Rhett Fordham, Joseph Brown, Connor Fordham, Aidan Fordham, Neal Fordham, Liam Fordham, James W. Deal and Clay McCullough.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 11, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.