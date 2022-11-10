Obituary - Mrs. Jean D. Gibbins Beasley

STILSON, Ga. -- Mrs. Jean D. Gibbins Beasley, age 86, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Jean was born in Ipswich, England, on May 23, 1936, to George and Dorothy Gibbins.She later moved to Stilson, Georgia, and married Donnie Brannen Beasley on December 20, 1959. They were married for 63 years.Jean was a member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church.She worked at Stilson Elementary School for 28 years until her retirement.She enjoyed working with her flowers, fishing in the Ogeechee River, making people laugh and enjoying her family.Surviving are her husband, Donnie Brannen Beasley; three sons, Jeffrey B. Beasley and Susan, Wayne D. Beasley and Shelia and Russell Beasley and daughter-in-love, Frances Beasley, all of Stilson; five grandchildren, Lindsay Tippins (Justin) of Statesboro, Eddie Beasley (Lydia) of Stilson, Rusty (Alex) of Brooklet, Jeffery B. Beasley Jr. (Ariel) of Springfield and Billy Beasley of Rincon; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon at Lane’s Primitive Baptist Church.The funeral service will follow the visitation at noon at Lanes Primitive Baptist Church with Elders Dean Robbins and Emerson Proctor officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lanes Primitive Baptist Church or the church cemetery fund, 1022 Lanes Church Road, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



