Obituary - Mrs. Janie Mae Hobbs

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Janie Mae Hobbs, age 78, formerly of Thomson, Ga., passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at The Gardens at Southern Manor.She was the daughter of the late George and Mattie Zigrino.Janie retired after many years as owner/operator of Wayne & Janie’s Deer Processing Plant. She had also worked at Cato Department Store.She was an avid outdoors woman who loved to hunt, fish and be outside in her garden or caring for her children and grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, in August of 2020; and an infant daughter, Judith Ann Hixon.Survivors include her sons, Timmy and Tommy Hixon; a stepdaughter, Carol (Chess) McCorkle; two sisters-in-law, June (John) Hobbs and Janet Hobbs; her grandchildren, Ralph (Alan) Cowart-Skipper of Statesboro, Ga.; Tabitha (Kenny) Hixon-Marko of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and Nicole (Bruce) Cowart of Port Charlotte, Florida; Skyler Hixon, Savannah Hixon, Chelsea McCorkle, Jon McCorkle, Brittany McCorkle, Kristin Hixon and Nicolas Hixon. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She is also survived by her loving canine companion, Dolly.The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of The Gardens at Southern Manor for the wonderful, loving care Mrs. Hobbs received while there. Special thanks to Olivia Estrada and Dr. Alan Skipper for their help and Regency SouthernCare Hospice team for their love and support.The graveside funeral services and burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 25th, in Reedy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Randy Dunaway and the Rev. Sonny Mason officiating.The Body will lie in state at Reedy Creek Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour at 3 p.m.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Janie Mae Hobbs.Statesboro Herald, September 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



