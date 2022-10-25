Obituary - Mrs. Janie Lou Britt Angles

Mrs. Janie Lou Britt Angles, age 72, died on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022, at her home in Register.She was born in Savannah, Ga., on October 27th, 1949, to the late James Clarence Britt and Louise Kirkland Britt.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Angles; her son, Ricky Jordan; and a grandson, Ben Jordan.She is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law, Tonya and Quinton Bolen and Shirley Taylor; her sister, Shirley Britt; her grandchildren, Chris Bolen, Joseph Bolen, Jamie Bolen, Christina Jordan, Amy Howell, DJ Sheffield, Trisha Sheffield, Nicholas Sheffield, Josh Sheffield, Christy Sheffield and Jackson Taylor; as well as her beloved dog, Scooter.The graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday, October 27th, at 10 a.m. at Portal City Cemetery with Pastor Clay Pierson officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 27, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



