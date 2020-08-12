Obituary - Mrs. Janice Grooms Fogle

Mrs. Janice Grooms Fogle, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation in Statesboro, Ga.Janice was born on February 3rd, 1942, in Bamberg, S.C., to the late Mr. Woodrow Grooms and Mrs. Blanche Morrow Grooms. She was raised and attended school in Bamberg, graduating from Bamberg High School in 1960. Later that same year, she married Robert Fogle on August 14th and together they started a family.She worked at American Bank and Trust while living in Orangeburg, S.C., and also at Cooper Wiss in Statesboro before retiring as a homemaker and grandmother. Janice loved cooking and canning, enjoyed family vacations to Edisto, S.C., and treasured time with her grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Scott Barrow.Janice is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Fogle of Statesboro, Ga.; her son, Robert A. “Bobby” Fogle Jr., and his wife, Linda Gail, of Hardeeville, S.C.; her daughter, Donna Colson of Statesboro; her sisters, Marie McCollum (Alton) of Bamberg, S.C.; Faye Fogle (Merritt) of Orangeburg, S.C.; and Cindy Goldenberg (Harold) of Cope, S.C.; her grandchildren, Crystal McDuffie (Isaac) of Brooklet, Ga.; Stevie McDaniel (Tamara) of Satetsboro, Ga.; Tiffany Colson of Lewisville, Ala.; and Matthew Barrow (Danielle) of Claxton, Ga.; 17 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be held for the family on Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Those who wish to view the service will be able to do so on Facebook by joining the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate or by mail at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



