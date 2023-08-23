Obituary - Mrs. Jane Doyle Skinner

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mrs. Jane Doyle Skinner, age 79, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Pineview Nursing Home in Sylvania under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Mrs. Jane was born and raised in Sylvania and was a graduate of Screven County High School. She later attended business school in Augusta.

Jane worked for many years as an office manager with different businesses.

Mrs. Jane retired as a homemaker and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Statesboro.

She loved camping and spending time at the beach and in the mountains.

Later in life, she would decorate cakes for others.

Mrs. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Ronald Skinner; her parents, Burchel Doyle and Euna Brinson Doyle; her sister, Margaret Doyle Bolton; a father and mother-in-law, IL “Tink” Skinner; and his wife, Virginia; and a grandmother-in-law, Bonnie Skinner.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Skinner of Sylvania; her grandson, Ben Robinson, and his wife, Heather, of Sylvania; four great-grandchildren, Kyle, Rylan, Brooke and Ashlynn Robinson; and a brother-in-law, Jack Skinner, and his wife, Joan, of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will take place afterwards at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be William Stafford, Tommy Robinson, Greg Finch, Tim Vickery, Braylen Vickery and Bailey Vickery.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice in her memory.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2023

