Obituary - Mrs. Jackie Mae Guinette Hickman

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Jackie Mae Guinette Hickman, age 78, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her residence. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a homemaker.She dearly loved her family and cooking for them. Jackie enjoyed working in her garden and her yard. She was a wonderful wife and a dedicated caregiver.She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Eloise Carpenter Guinette; sisters, Dale Guinette and Betty Guinette Hendrix; and a brother, Danny Guinette.Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Johnny Hickman of Portal; two sons, Robbie Gunter of Statesboro and Emory Gunter of Augusta; four grandchildren, Matthew Gunter (Renee) of Statesboro, Krissy Miller (Jerry) of Statesboro, Jason Gunter of Sylvania and Josie Gunter of Baxley; three great-grandchildren, Mason Gunter, Raylan Gunter and Quinn Gunter; a sister, Linda Dyches of Statesboro and a brother, Johnny Guinette of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Brian Hendrix, Mark Hendrix, Jamie Dyches, Matthew Gunter, Jerry Miller and Jason Bolton.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215; or at 1-800-Diabetes.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



