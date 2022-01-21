Obituary - Mrs. Irma Turner Conner

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Irma Turner Conner, age 86, died Wednesday, January 19, 2021, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Bulloch County native was a 1953 graduate of Portal High School.She later moved to Savannah, where she worked for many years with Penn Waller Lumber Company. She and her husband, Clifford, moved to Newnan, Georgia, in 1989, where she worked for H&R Block. In 2001, they returned to Bulloch County to reside on the family farm, where she lived until her death.Irma was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church.She enjoyed many years of dancing and attending blue grass festivals. One of her greatest joys was traveling the world, especially her trips to Greece and Alaska.The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Inez, India, Pumpkin and Laphane Tidwell, and Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Conner; her parents, Henry Grady Turner Sr. and Seleta Lilliemae White Turner; and a brother, Henry Grady Turner Jr.Surviving are a sister, Bernice Roberson of Pooler; three sisters-in-law, Nancy Floyd Stafford of Portal, Linda Conner Souther of Portal and Beverley Waters Conner of Statesboro; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Pagliarullo officiating.She will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be her nephews and great-nephews.Honorary pallbearers will be Conner Berry, Drexel Berry, Jack Berry, members of the Baygall Sporting Clays and Tump Hendrix Clubhouse gang.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4025 Friendship Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



