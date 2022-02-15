Obituary - Mrs. Helen Crawford Shaw

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mrs. Helen Crawford Shaw, age 86, died on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Pineveiw Nursing and Rehabilitation.The Gretna, La., native attended Louisiana State University.Mrs. Shaw moved to Bulloch County in 1965. She was a bookkeeper/office manager for Stage Front Lighting for 15 years and Howard Lumber for over 15 years.She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene T. Shaw.Surviving is a son, Cameron Shaw (fiancée, Delorise Howard) of McDonough, Ga.; sister, Mary Ann Crawford Shaw of Rincon. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Cary Swanson officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2022

