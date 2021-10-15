Obituary - Mrs. Helen Cheever

SYLVANIA, Ga. -- Mrs. Helen Cheever, age 63, passed into rest Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Optim Medical Center.The Screven County native was the daughter of the late Mack and Cora Bell.Mrs. Cheever was employed as a certified nursing assistant and worked in the surrounding counties of Bulloch and Screven.She is survived by her husband, Alphonso Cheever Sr., Sylvania, Ga.; five sons, Alphonso Cheever Jr., Atlanta, Ga.; Deandry L. Cheever, Augusta, Ga.; Corey R. Cheever Sr. and Jessie S. Cheever, both of Sylvania, Ga.; and Tracy Cheever, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Stacy (Damian) Jones, Killeen, Texas; a sister, Maxine Lee Young, Sylvania, Ga.; a brother, Jerome (Renee) Bell, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Shirley Sampson, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Donnell Cheever, Savannah, Ga.; and Chris Cheever, Atlanta, Ga.; nine grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Cheever will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Helen Cheever will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with Evangelist Nellie Pierce officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required at the funeral home and services.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



