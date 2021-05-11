Obituary - Mrs. Glenda Everett Marrs

Mrs. Glenda Everett Marrs, 79, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away at Northside Hospital on May 6, 2021.

Glenda was born in the Bascom Community in 1942.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and incredibly supportive of the many activities of the Church, as well as a member of the LDS Relief Society and the Bay Branch Homemakers.

She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor, her love of playing cards and traveling, and especially the dinners she prepared for family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Watson and Sally Mae Forehand Lariscy; her brother C. Franklin Lariscy; sister-in-law Lynn Lariscy; and her former husbands, James L. Tuten and John Marrs.

She is survived by her children, Patti (Mockey) Terry of Estill, S.C.; Michelle (Andy) Harrison of Sylvania, Ga.; Sherri T. (Roger) Forehand of Sylvania, Ga.; Melissa T. (Mark) Smith of Tyron, Ga.; Vicki (Chad) Craycraft of Hiltonia, Ga.; Cindy Everett and Ashley Malone, both of New Market, Ala.; and Paul Everett of Florida; her siblings, Gail (Rich) DeAngeolio of North Carolina; Debbie (David) Fornshell of Bluffton, S.C.; Cheryl Goodwin of Cummings, Ga.; and DeRon (Galina) Lariscy of Hiltonia, Ga.;

16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held at the Joiner Anderson Screven Chapel on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bishop Tom Buckhoff officiating.

Visitation was held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Interment followed at Sand Hill Cemetery at 15480 Pocotaligo Road, Varnville, SC 29944.

Pallbearers were her grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be made to the Sand Hill Cemetery Fund, 111 Mary Street, Hampton, SC 29924.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner Anderson Funeral Home Screven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.