Obituary - Mrs. Glenda Chester Ellis

Mrs. Glenda Chester Ellis, age 78, passed away on Friday, August 21st, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.Mrs. Glenda was born on January 9th, 1942, to the late Mr. Arthur and Mrs. Rita Chester.She was preceded in death by her husband, Remer Ellis; a daughter, Rhonda Gay; and her sister, Billy Jean Wilson.She is survived by her daughter, Regina Graham (Keith Finch); her son, Raymond Ellis; grandsons, Cory Graham, Marion Gay (Skyler) and Jeese Gay; and two great-granddaughters, Taylen and Emma Gay, all of Statesboro; her brother, Levaughn Chester of Louisiana; and Brenda Parker of Sylvania, Ga.; as well as a special friend and caregiver, Donna Lynn Finch. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book and view the updated obituary at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



