Obituary - Mrs. Gladys Brinson Love

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Gladys Brinson Love passed into rest Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility surrounded by her loving family.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Raymond Brinson and Flaura Mae Byrd Washington.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the William James High School Class of 1966.Mrs. Gladys Love was employed by Georgia Southern University until her retirement in 2009.She had a tremendous impact on the lives of many faculty, staff and students. Mrs. “G”, as those who knew of her at GSU affectionately called her, was full of life, would brighten everyone’s day with a smile and provide words of wisdom.She was a member of the Hodges Grove Baptist Church, where she served faithfully for over 30 years.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a step-sister, Zelma Simpsome of Lyons, Ga.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Phillip Cone, Karen (Randy) Palmer, LaMarvin Love and Ronald (LaQuanda) Love, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, J.C. Washington of Savannah, Ga.; and the Rev. Larry Washington of Statesboro, Ga.; two granddaughters, Shalondria Love and Chardena Love, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a grandson, Myles Love of Statesboro, Ga.; her great-grandchildren, Michael Hagans, Toni Love, Collin Love and Azina Walker, all of Statesboro, Ga.; a stepsister, Fannie Knight of Lyons, Ga.; two special aunts, Betty Mae Bullard of Bradenton, Fla.; and Carrie Byrd of Palmetto, Fla.; a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mrs. Love will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Gladys Love will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Hodges Grove Baptist Church, 841 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the pastor, the Rev. Dr. John Harmon, officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Love will lie in state at the church on the day of service from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



