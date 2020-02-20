Obituary - Mrs. Frellie June Hagins Dockery

Portal, Georgia -- Mrs. Frellie June Hagins Dockery age 50, passed into rest, Monday, January 20, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was a Bulloch County native and a member of the New Beginnings Community Fellowship Ministries.



She is survived by her husband, Sean Dockery, Portal, GA, her mother, Maggie Louise McBride Hagins, Portal, GA, sisters, Sandra (Virgil) Cross, Portal, GA, Grace Wilkerson, Statesboro, GA, Brenda Hagins, Portal, GA, Shanta Hagins, Statesboro, GA, Daisy Dukes, Millen, GA, Bertha Wilkerson, Statesboro, GA and Alice Taylor, North Augusta, SC, brothers, Elmo (Bernice) Hagins, Johnny (Minnie) Hagins, Charles (Mamie) Hagins, Jr., all of Statesboro, GA, and Henry Dukes, Millen, GA, a host of other relatives and friends.



The funeral service for Mrs. Dockery will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the New Beginnings Community Fellowship Ministries with Elder Emory Hagins officiating. Burial will be in the Parrish Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.



Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary Inc.

Statesboro Herald, February 19, 2020

