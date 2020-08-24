Obituary - Mrs. Florine “Flo” Rogers Brown

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Florine “Flo” Rogers Brown, age 83, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Fulton County native had lived in Bulloch County for most of her life. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School.She, along with her late husband, Thomas Brown, owned and operated Brown's Body Shop. She worked for RJ’s for 16 years, retiring in 2014. Mrs. Flo loved pets and her customers at RJ’s.She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, by her parents, Wiley Samuel Rogers Jr. and Ruth Helen Denmark Rogers; a brother, Danny Rogers; and her stepfather, Durwood Manley.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Doy Travis (Robin) Hooks Jr. of Statesboro; a daughter, Angelia Leigh Asbell of Statesboro; grandchildren, Amanda, Greg, Krystina and Ami (Ben) Lienhard, and their children, Logan and Little Ben; a brother, Richard Rogers of Jesup; and a sister, Linda Eagle of Alpharetta. Several nieces also survive.A private graveside service will be held in Clito Baptist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



