Obituary - Mrs. Evelyn Young Lee

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Evelyn Young Lee, age 90, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2024, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was born in Dillon, South Carolina, and lived most of her life in Brooklet.

Mrs. Lee was employed for many years with Cooper Wiss as a machinist before retiring in 1996.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and attended Brooklet First Baptist Church.

Mrs. Lee may have been small, but she was a spitfire who enjoyed gardening, fishing, dancing and especially spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter Emory Lee; her son, Richard Carlton Lee; and three sisters, Pat Skeeter, Margaret Mullinax and Jean Hayes.

Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Emory (Rose) Lee of Statesboro, Larry James (Tricia) Lee of Brooklet and Ricky Joe (Sandi) Lee of Brooklet; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Rebecca Lord of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 02, 2024, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held Friday, February 02, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Patrick McElveen officiating. Burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ogeechee Area Hospice for the exceptional care provided to Mrs. Lee and her family.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2024

