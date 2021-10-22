Obituary - Mrs. Eva Ann Cannady

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Eva Ann Terrell Cannady, age 87, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at her residence.She was born in Hurbert, Ga., to Mr. Rufus and Margaret Hagan Terrell.She graduated from Stilson High School and worked at Bulloch Memorial Hospital as an X-ray technician until she married Billy Cannady.They lived several places before returning to Bulloch County after Billy retired from the Army.She and Billy were married 63 years. She enjoyed being a homemaker and enjoyed reading.Mrs. Cannady was a member of Hubert United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death of her parents, a son, Barry Cannady; three brothers, Neil Terrell, Hubert “Uncle Shib” Terrell and R.H. “Uncle Tennie” Terrell Jr.; and a sister, Frances Terrell.Surviving are her husband, Billy Cannady; daughter, Bev Cannady; grandson, Joey Cannady (Melanie); great-grands, Laura Ann, Ava, Henry Cannady; sisters, Caroline “Cal” Akins and Elizabeth "Bitsy" Glisson (Doy).The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Janet Odegard officiating. Interment will be in Hubert United Methodist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



