Obituary - Mrs. Eunice Byrd Hilton

CLAXTON, Ga . -- Mrs. Eunice Byrd Hilton, age 98, passed into rest Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Camelia Health and Rehabilitation Center.She was born September 27, 1923, in Evans County to the late Aurelia Jones and Elix Byrd.Mrs. Eunice Hilton was a member of the Bessenger Tabernacle Baptist Church.During her years, she sang in many choirs and singing groups. She was a member of the Adam Singers and a member of the Fellowship Singing Convention.She was well-known for cooking good meals, canning fruits and vegetables and baking cakes.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Willie Hilton Sr.; a daughter, two sons, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, two sisters and a daughter-in-law.She is survived by her children, James (Marilyn) Hilton, Mae (Jerry) Hendrix, Dorothy H, Wilkerson, Eddie Hilton, Frankie Hilton, Anthony Hilton; a brother, Samuel Byrd; sisters, Irene Hogan and Sarah Adams; a daughter-in-law, Gladys Hilton; 31 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Hilton will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Hill's Mortuary, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The graveside funeral service and burial for Mrs. Eunice Hilton will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Clito, GA with the Rev. Paul Benton, presiding, and the Rev. Frankie Owens, officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2021




