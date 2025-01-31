Obituary - Mrs. Emma Loretta Smith Akins

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Emma Loretta Smith Akins, age 90, died on Thursday, January 30th, at Southern Manor.

The Screven County native moved to Bulloch County and was a 1952 graduate of Stilson High School.

She was married on February 14, 1953, to Brooks Akins.

Mrs. Loretta was a hard-working homemaker, talented in so many ways. She loved her home, her children and her church. She was a member of Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, Kip Akins and Jeff Akins; and a son-in-law, Gibson Waters.

Surviving is a daughter, Gwen Waters of Augusta, Ga.; and a son, Dennis Akins of Brooklet, Ga.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Swint. Cousins Larry Cribbs and Richie Cribbs also survive.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude for the excellent care that was provided by Southern Manor Retirement Inn.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m. with Elder Mike Newman officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2925 Mud Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







