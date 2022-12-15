Obituary - Mrs. Doris Smith Oglesby

Mrs. Doris Smith Oglesby, 99, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away December 12, 2022, at her home under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.Doris was born to the late Sibley and Arrie Williams Smith in Sylvania, Georgia.She was a member of Goloid Methodist Church and had been employed with White Stag and Jockey for 23 years.She enjoyed cooking, gardening, tending to her flowers and tomato plants, and sewing in her free time.She loved her church and family.Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Cauley Oglesby.She is survived by her son, Bruce Oglesby of Sylvania; grandchildren, Jeannie Oglesby (Jody) Powell of Macon and William Bruce Oglesby Jr. of Sparta; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Elizabeth Powell and John William Powell; siblings, Gwen Sturdivant of Sylvania, Arrie West of Guyton and Alice Slater of Savannah.Visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel.The funeral service will be on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel with the Rev. Jeane Sturdivant and William Oglesby officiating. Interment will follow in the Screven Memorial Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Spencer Harrison, Glenn Jones, Tim Owens, Harold Royal, Charles Scott and Greg Bates.Memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth of the South Georgia Conference, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.You can sign the online guestbook at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 16, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



