City manager proposes budget requiring $1.7 M spending from reserve or up to 1-mill tax hike
No new pay raise this July, but city paying for last January’s
City Manager Charles Penny describes highlights of the proposed fiscal year 2025 Statesboro city budget to the mayor, council members and city employees. - photo by AL HACKLE/Staff
At this point, Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny has not recommended a tax increase of any set amount. But balancing the proposed fiscal year 2025 general fund budget he presented in a work session Tuesday afternoon without a tax increase would reduce the fund’s accumulated balance by an estimated $1.7 million.
