At this point, Statesboro City Manager Charles Penny has not recommended a tax increase of any set amount. But balancing the proposed fiscal year 2025 general fund budget he presented in a work session Tuesday afternoon without a tax increase would reduce the fund’s accumulated balance by an estimated $1.7 million.
City manager proposes budget requiring $1.7 M spending from reserve or up to 1-mill tax hike
No new pay raise this July, but city paying for last January’s
