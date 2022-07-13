Obituary - Mrs. Doreatha Smith Moore

Mrs. Doreatha Smith Moore, age 59, of Ellabell, Ga., passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.She was a Bryan County native and a graduate of Bryan County High School in Pembroke, Ga.She was employed with the Bryan County Board of Education for 37 years as a paraprofessional at Lanier Primary School in Lanier, Ga. The past two years, she was employed with Bryan County Elementary School.She is survived by her children, Marcus Smith of Savannah, Ga.; Alexander C.L. Williams and Allison (Richard) Graves, both of Ellabell, Ga.; sister, Violet Mae Smith of Savannah, Ga.; brothers, John (Virgina) Smith of Kingston, N.C.; Floyd Smith and Clarence (Margaret) Smith Jr., both of Claxton, Ga.; Remer (Debra) Smith of Denver, Colo.; special sister, Beverly Morris of Ellabell, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 169 Church Street, Pembroke, GA 31321. Interment will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellabell, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.The celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, July 14, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



