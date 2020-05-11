Obituary - Mrs. Delores Davis Joyner

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Delores Davis Joyner, age 76, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her residence.She was born on November 4th, 1943, to the late Reid Davis and Erma Lee Akins Davis at Bulloch Memorial Hospital.She spent her childhood in the Nevils, Ga., area and was a 1961 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.She was a retired bookkeeper, farm wife and homemaker.She was a member of the Middleground Primitive Baptist Church and also attended the Millen Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Edward Davis, Douglas Davis and Jerry Davis; and her husband, Terrell Beasley.Surviving are her husband, Hank Joyner; one son, Jay Harris of Alpharetta, Ga.; a daughter, Michelle (Allen) Morrison of Brunswick, Ga.; two granddaughters, Anna (Allan) Simmons and Sara Morrison; a great-granddaughter, Ava Simmons; one brother, Joe (Mary) Davis of Greenwood, S.C.; and a sister-in-law, Linda Davis. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Steve Taylor officiating. All social-distancing guidelines will be observed.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



