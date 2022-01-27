Obituary - Mrs. Deloise Althea (Jones) Rock

Mrs. Deloise Althea (Jones) Rock, age 60, of Metter, Ga., passed at her residence on Thursday, January 20, 2022, after an extended illness under the comforting care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was a native of Hollywood, Fla., but resided in Portal, Ga., for many years.She was a 1980 graduate of Portal High School. While in Florida, she was employed with Dania Beach Highlight of Dania Beach, Fla., Cradle Nursery of Hollywood, Fla., and retired from the Broward County School Board as a cook.She was a member of OES, Order of the Eastern Star.She is survived by her husband, Lynn Rock of Metter, Ga.; children, Latasha Butts of Fayetteville, Ga.; and Willie James Butts Jr. of Dothan, Ala.; like a son, Rudolph Green Jr.; sisters, Bernice Gilbert, Shirley (William) Allen, Patricia Goodman, all of Portal, Ga.; Virginia Williams of Metter, Ga.; and Janice (Mike) Gresham of Covington, Ga.; brothers, Jeffrey (Shirley) Jones of Brooklet, Ga.; Donald Jones and Charles Jones, both of Twin City, Ga.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be held in the Dania Westlawn Memorial Cemetery, 1251 SE 12th Street, Dania Beach, FL.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



