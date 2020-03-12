Obituary - Mrs. Debra K. Coleman

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Debra K. Coleman, age 64, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The native of Chatham County attended Tompkins High School, where she graduated in 1973. After graduation, she attended modeling and cosmetology school.In the 1980s, she moved to Bulloch County, where she began raising her three boys.In 2003, she married Eddie Coleman and in 2007, the two moved to Middleground, where they made their home.She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, working outdoors, planting flowers, bird watching and decorating. She especially adored her grandchildren.Debra was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ewell Morgan Deal and Jewel Dean Hodges Deal.Surviving is her husband of 16 years, Eddie Coleman; three sons, Barry Evans (Crystal), Bryan Evans (Kayla) and Brandon Evans' two daughters, Cheyanne Wheeler (Jason) and Jinci Howard Evans; six grandchildren, her brother, Steve Deal (Roxanne); two nieces, Shannon Hinson (Corey) and Heather Taylor (Jonathan); a nephew, Zachary Deal (Lyndsay); two great-nieces and two great-nephews.The funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Tom Osborne officiating.Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 2 until the hour of the service at 3 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.Burial will follow the service in the Donaldson Family Cemetery.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, March 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



